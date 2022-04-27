Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 27th (NASDAQ:CCTSU)

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1’s (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 27th. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:CCTSU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

