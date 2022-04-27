Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.890-$3.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.89-3.97 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.72. 74,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $7,485,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,581,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

