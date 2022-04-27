Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Down 3%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 23,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 38,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.
The company has a market cap of $183.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 37.84%.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
