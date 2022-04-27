Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Down 3%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 23,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 38,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

The company has a market cap of $183.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 10.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 534,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

