Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE:CWH opened at $25.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.96. Camping World has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

