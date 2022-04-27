Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Shares Down 6.3%

Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

Capital A Berhad Company Profile

Capital A Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

