Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.69. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

