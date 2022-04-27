Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

Shares of COF opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $122.43 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.12. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

