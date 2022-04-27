Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.05.
Shares of COF opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $122.43 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
