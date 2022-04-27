Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.41

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.41 and last traded at C$41.70, with a volume of 105709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.38.

CPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.32.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.