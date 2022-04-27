Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.15 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $28.28 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00180469 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021192 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00381563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042429 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,555,544 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

