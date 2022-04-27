Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion and approximately $892.55 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00176979 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00032811 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00380170 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

