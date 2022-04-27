CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.98

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as low as $4.13. CareCloud shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 50,883 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTBC. StockNews.com raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.93.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CareCloud by 7.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in CareCloud by 125.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CareCloud by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

