Carter’s (CRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Carter’s to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CRI opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

