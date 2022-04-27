Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as high as C$0.78. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 557,587 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.