Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Cazoo Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. 458,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

