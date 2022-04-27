CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.40

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$55.40 and last traded at C$55.82, with a volume of 45850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.71.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.28.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Douglas W. Muzyka purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$57.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,856. Also, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$410,243.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 650,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,502,682.10.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.