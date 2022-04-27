Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0432 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $295.34 million and approximately $38.17 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00032166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00100713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,840,278,297 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.