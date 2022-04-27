Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion.Celestica also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38-0.44 EPS.

CLS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 455,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Celestica and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $125,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

