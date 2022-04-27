Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 9.6% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 1.46% of Charter Communications worth $1,710,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $482.28. The company had a trading volume of 33,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,909. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $486.35 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $562.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $745.72.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

