Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.12. 28,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,702. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02.
Several research firms have commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF)
