Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.12. 28,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,702. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.