Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share.

NYSE CHE traded up $11.17 on Wednesday, hitting $492.44. 906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.29. Chemed has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Chemed alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Chemed by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Chemed by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Chemed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.