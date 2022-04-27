Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Director Jason D. Papastavrou Purchases 3,000 Shares

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,864.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. 20,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REFI. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. It offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.