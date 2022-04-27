Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.91.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of CHP.UN traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.37. 104,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,249. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 219.29. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$13.91 and a 52-week high of C$15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.