Chubb (NYSE:CB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

CB stock traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.08. 64,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,413. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.93 and its 200-day moving average is $198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

