CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $61.60. 234,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

