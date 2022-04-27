CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,811 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $84,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,499 shares of company stock worth $7,489,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.32. 32,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,425. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.