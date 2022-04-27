CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 3,840 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $485,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.89. 75,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day moving average is $154.01.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

