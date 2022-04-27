CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,196,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,110 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $149,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

