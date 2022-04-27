CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. 366,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,237,863. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

