CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PEP traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $176.23. 197,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.03. The firm has a market cap of $243.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

