CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.22. The company had a trading volume of 44,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,834. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

