CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $11.55 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

EXPD traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $100.65. The company had a trading volume of 34,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,443. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average is $115.51.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

