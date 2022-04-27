CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $345.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $345,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.37 on Wednesday, hitting $387.91. The stock had a trading volume of 237,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.12 and its 200 day moving average is $415.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.13 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

