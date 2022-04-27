CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $75.24 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $75,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,301. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

