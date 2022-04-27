CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $762.96 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,407 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 2.8% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.89% of Canadian National Railway worth $762,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 208,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.29. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

