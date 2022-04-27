CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 486.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 254,342 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.19% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $57,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.76. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.62 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.23.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

