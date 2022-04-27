CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,795 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.64. 167,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 1-year low of $148.85 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.