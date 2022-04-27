CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after acquiring an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,211,000 after acquiring an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,185,000 after acquiring an additional 528,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

HRL traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 70,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,722. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

