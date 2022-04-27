CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 25,188 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after purchasing an additional 752,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4,568.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 522,339 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $166,485,000 after purchasing an additional 511,151 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.33.

NYSE:SE traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.92. 141,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,416,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $83.15 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.