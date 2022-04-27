CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,190 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

