CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 214,121 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3,186.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,121 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Service Co. International worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Service Co. International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.13. 12,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,325. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

