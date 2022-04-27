CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 55,283 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,283 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.38% of Waste Connections worth $133,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.45. 73,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,986. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.75 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

