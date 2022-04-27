CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 108,162 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,162 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.23% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 503,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after buying an additional 621,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $52,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.30. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

