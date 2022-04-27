CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 15,569 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,963,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,569 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $589,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,242,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,579,000 after purchasing an additional 179,404 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $61.79. 195,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,003. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.