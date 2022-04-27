CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP) Insider Adrian John Reginald Collins Sells 50,000 Shares

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP – Get Rating) insider Adrian John Reginald Collins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,236.04).

Shares of LON CIP remained flat at $GBX 40 ($0.51) during midday trading on Wednesday. 106,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.79. The firm has a market cap of £22 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. CIP Merchant Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.15 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.80 ($0.84).

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

