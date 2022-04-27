CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP) Insider Adrian John Reginald Collins Sells 50,000 Shares

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP – Get Rating) insider Adrian John Reginald Collins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,236.04).
Shares of LON CIP remained flat at $GBX 40 ($0.51) during midday trading on Wednesday. 106,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.79. The firm has a market cap of £22 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. CIP Merchant Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.15 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.80 ($0.84).
About CIP Merchant Capital (Get Rating)
