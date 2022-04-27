Citigroup Raises EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target to $11.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.56.

NYSE EVGO opened at $9.77 on Friday. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

