Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

CMTG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. 157,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.