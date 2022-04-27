Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of CLNE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 2,209,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,316. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

