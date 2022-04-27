Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.72. Approximately 6,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 933,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

YOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,138,265 shares of company stock valued at $28,721,068 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

