Clearfield (CLFD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Get Clearfield alerts:

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.15. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About Clearfield (Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.