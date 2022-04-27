CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded up $12.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.65. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

